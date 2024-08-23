R3HAB and Sophie and the Giants Revamp a 2000s Classic with New Single ‘All Night’

Multi-platinum artists R3HAB and Sophie and the Giants have joined forces to release their new single, “All Night,” a vibrant, disco-infused dance-pop track that brings a fresh and uplifting sound to the music scene. The song is a modern remake of Blue’s 2001 platinum hit, “All Rise,” blending Sophie’s nostalgic pop vocals with R3HAB’s dynamic production to create an infectious anthem that encourages listeners to let go and enjoy life to the fullest.

This isn’t the first time R3HAB and Sophie have collaborated; their previous partnership on the remix of Sophie’s track “Paradise” laid the groundwork for this new release. “All Night” is designed to be the ultimate mood-lifter, perfect for creating unforgettable memories on the dancefloor with friends or even strangers who quickly become friends.

R3HAB shared his excitement about the collaboration, stating, “I’ve been a fan of Sophie’s work since ‘Hypnotized’ came out, and after remixing her record ‘Paradise,’ we knew we had to create something new together. ‘All Night’ is all about letting go, chasing thrills, and celebrating life.”

Sophie and the Giants echoed his enthusiasm, saying, “This collab felt totally right from the start. ‘All Night’ is a massive anthem that combines our styles perfectly, making it the ideal track to escape everyday life and enjoy a night you’ll never forget.”

Whether you’re reminiscing about the past or living in the moment, “All Night” by R3HAB and Sophie and the Giants is the go-to track for your next night out.

Listen now and experience the euphoria for yourself.