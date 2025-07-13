July 13, 1985: How Queen’s Live Aid Set Became the Greatest Performance in Rock History

Forty years ago today—on July 13, 1985—Queen delivered what is widely considered the greatest live performance in rock history. But according to Live Aid promoter Harvey Goldsmith, the band nearly missed the stage altogether.

In a revealing interview with MOJO magazine, Goldsmith looked back at the behind-the-scenes chaos and last-minute persuasion that led to Queen’s historic set at Wembley Stadium—a 20-minute masterclass that not only redefined their legacy, but also helped cement Live Aid as a landmark event in pop culture.

“They weren’t supposed to play,” Goldsmith recalls. “Bob Geldof didn’t think they were relevant anymore. He said, ‘They’ve peaked.’ I said, ‘Trust me—this is their slot.’”

Goldsmith lobbied hard to get Queen placed in the late afternoon schedule, a critical window to boost energy before the evening headliners. He knew Freddie Mercury had the power to shake the crowd—and the world.

Initially, Queen declined. Exhausted from a long tour, they weren’t eager to return to the stage on such short notice. They also wanted to close the show, a request Goldsmith denied.

“I think what convinced Freddie in the end,” he says, “was the opportunity to perform in front of a billion people. That had never been done before. I think he thought, ‘Alright then—watch this.’”

The band rehearsed for a full week. And when the moment came, Mercury locked eyes with 72,000 fans at Wembley—and millions more via satellite—and commanded the stage like no one else could.

“Freddie smelled blood,” Goldsmith said. “He went straight for the jugular.”

What followed were just six songs—but they became the set of a lifetime. From the opening notes of “Bohemian Rhapsody” to the thunderclap of “We Will Rock You,” Queen’s performance electrified a generation and changed the band forever.

“Ask anyone about Live Aid today,” Goldsmith says, “and most will respond with a sigh: ‘Ah yes… Queen.’”