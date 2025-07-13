back to top
Paul van Dyk Drops “Power”, Official Anthem of NATURE ONE 2025 & First Release on VANTEC

The trance legend returns with a peak-time techno missile to celebrate the 30th anniversary of one of Europe’s biggest electronic music festivals.

By fotis
Legendary electronic music icon Paul van Dyk unleashes “Power”, the official anthem of NATURE ONE 2025 and the first release on his brand-new label VANTEC—launching a bold new chapter in his storied career.

More than just a festival banger, “Power” is a high-octane techno statement, paying tribute to 30 years of NATURE ONE, one of Europe’s most beloved electronic gatherings. Paul van Dyk, who has performed at the festival since its early days at Pydna in Kastellaun, channels a deep personal connection into this release—delivering a track that embodies unity, energy, and the pure spirit of rave.

Driven by hypnotic basslines, soaring synths, and explosive vocal hooks, “Power” is designed for mainstage euphoria and sunrise catharsis. It’s an adrenaline-fueled sonic weapon that both honors the past and pushes toward the future.

“NATURE ONE is more than just a festival to me—it’s a piece of home,” says van Dyk.
“It’s full of memories, friendships, and unforgettable nights. ‘Power’ is my musical thank-you to the people and the community who made it all possible.”

As the debut release on VANTEC, “Power” also signals a new era for van Dyk—one that promises boundary-pushing productions while staying true to his electronic roots. It cements his role not only as a pioneer but as a tireless innovator and ambassador of the global dance music movement.

With NATURE ONE set to celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2025, “Power” is the perfect anthem to lead the charge. Expect goosebumps when this one drops live under the stars.

 

SciTech Health Hub

