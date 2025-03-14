POPOF & Sarah de Warren Unleash Reactivated—A High-Energy Techno Anthem

French techno icon POPOF and celebrated vocalist Sarah de Warren unite for Reactivated, a dynamic and immersive new release set to drop on March 14, 2025, via Filth on Acid. Combining POPOF’s signature driving beats with de Warren’s hauntingly emotive vocals, this track is primed to electrify dance floors worldwide.

POPOF, a revered figure in techno and house, has spent years shaping the underground sound. His résumé boasts collaborations with industry legends like Depeche Mode, The Chemical Brothers, and Moby. Recent projects, including his Maze Distortion EP on Factory 93 and Gold EP on Patrick Topping’s Trick label, showcase his ever-evolving approach to electronic music.

Sarah de Warren, meanwhile, has become a staple voice in the scene, working with heavyweights like Hardwell, KSHMR, and Eli Brown. Her 2023 hit Be The One became a festival anthem, dominating stages from Coachella to Tomorrowland. More recently, Act Of God with Layton Giordani soared to No. 2 on Beatport, receiving widespread support from John Summit, Dom Dolla, and Diplo.

- Advertisement -

With Reactivated, the duo delivers a high-energy blend of menacing basslines, pounding drums, and atmospheric synths, with de Warren’s evocative vocals adding a raw human touch. The result is a track that’s as hypnotic as it is explosive, embodying the cutting-edge sound Filth on Acid is known for.

This collaboration underscores POPOF and de Warren’s ability to push the boundaries of techno, ensuring Reactivated will be a standout track in 2025’s electronic music landscape. Get ready to hear it dominate festival stages and underground clubs alike.