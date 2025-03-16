Playboi Carti’s MUSIC Breaks Records as Spotify’s Most-Streamed Album of 2025

Playboi Carti’s highly anticipated third studio album, MUSIC, has made an explosive debut, shattering records on streaming platforms. Released on March 14, the album quickly became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day in 2025. The streaming giant confirmed the milestone on social media, stating that MUSIC is already making history.

To amplify the album’s launch, Spotify rolled out an extensive promotional campaign, featuring billboards in key cities like Los Angeles, New York, and Miami. Fans were greeted with bold messages such as “STREETS READY,” “SORRY4 DA WAIT,” and “I AM MUSIC MF,” signaling the cultural impact of Carti’s latest project.

The 30-track album is packed with high-profile collaborations, enlisting hip-hop heavyweights like Travis Scott, Future, Kendrick Lamar, Young Thug, The Weeknd, Lil Uzi Vert, Skepta, and Ty Dolla $ign. Behind the boards, MUSIC boasts an elite production lineup, including Metro Boomin, Southside, Cardo, F1lthy, Ye, Cash Cobain, and Ojivolta, ensuring a cutting-edge sound that resonates with fans.

Marking five years since Whole Lotta Red, Carti’s latest release reinforces his influence in the rap game. The 2020 project saw him team up with Ye on “Go2DaMoon,” Kid Cudi on “M3tamorphosis,” and Future on “Teen X.” Now, MUSIC proves that Playboi Carti continues to push boundaries, captivating audiences worldwide.

With its record-breaking debut and star-studded features, MUSIC is poised to be one of the defining hip-hop albums of 2025.