Playboi Carti Drops New Single “All Red” and Teases Upcoming Album MUSIC

Playboi Carti has officially released his new single, “All Red,” marking his return with his first solo track since Whole Lotta Red dropped in December 2020. Produced by an impressive lineup that includes F1lthy, Ojivolta, Lucian, Lukrative, and Twisco, “All Red” is a two-and-a-half-minute track that showcases Carti’s signature avant-garde style. Stream it now on all major platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.

“All Red” also comes with the exciting news that Carti’s long-awaited album, MUSIC, is now available for pre-order. Fans can choose from three exclusive box sets on his website, each featuring a branded Black hoodie, T-shirt, or cap. While the release date for the album has yet to be confirmed, the digital album offering on the site states it will drop “no later than six months from April 18th, 2025,” creating significant anticipation.

Music will be Playboi Carti’s third studio album, following 2020’s Whole Lotta Red. Originally teased as Narcissist back in 2022, the album has undergone multiple name changes, from I AM MUSIC to its current title. Carti has been teasing fans with sporadic releases like “2024” and “Backr00ms” on social media, but “All Red” marks his official return to streaming platforms.

With new merch bundles, a highly anticipated album, and his first official track in years, Playboi Carti is gearing up for another groundbreaking era.