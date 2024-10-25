Phil Lesh, Grateful Dead Founding Bassist, Passes Away at 84

Phil Lesh, the iconic bassist and founding member of the Grateful Dead, passed away peacefully at 84, surrounded by loved ones, according to a statement on his official social media accounts. Born in Berkeley, California, in 1940, Lesh brought a unique blend of jazz, classical, and avant-garde influences to the Grateful Dead’s pioneering sound, contributing to hits like “Box of Rain“ and “Truckin’” and shaping the band’s reputation as trailblazers in psychedelic rock.

Joining Jerry Garcia, Bob Weir, and other bandmates in 1965, Lesh helped transform the Grateful Dead into one of the most influential jam bands in history. Known for his melodic basslines, Lesh’s musical journey spanned over five decades. After the Grateful Dead disbanded in 1995, he formed Phil Lesh and Friends, a collective that brought the Grateful Dead’s timeless sound to a new generation. Lesh’s love for music continued despite health challenges, including liver and cancer surgeries. He remained active until recent years, often performing for his dedicated fanbase.

Lesh leaves behind a profound musical legacy and a message of joy, resilience, and gratitude for fans worldwide. His influence, marked by his passionate advocacy for organ donation and commitment to live music, ensures his place as an irreplaceable figure in the history of rock.

