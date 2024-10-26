DJ Clark Kent, Legendary Hip-Hop Producer, Dies at 58

DJ Clark Kent, born Rodolfo Franklin, has passed away at 58 after a private three-year battle with colon cancer. Known for his influential contributions to hip-hop’s evolution, Clark Kent’s work shaped New York rap and brought fresh sounds to the global music scene. A family statement on Instagram announced his passing, noting he was surrounded by his family, who shared, “Clark quietly and valiantly fought his illness while continuing to share his gifts with the world.”

Starting in New York’s club circuit in the 1980s, DJ Clark Kent became Dana Dane’s DJ before joining the ranks of top hip-hop producers. His production work on Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s hit “Player’s Anthem” and three notable tracks on Jay-Z’s debut album Reasonable Doubt — “Cashmere Thoughts,” “Coming of Age,” and “Brooklyn’s Finest” featuring Biggie Smalls — established him as a pivotal figure in the genre. He also produced Biggie’s posthumous hit “Sky’s The Limit” and later, Mariah Carey’s 2001 single “Loverboy.”

DJ Clark Kent continued to impact hip-hop, working with artists such as Rakim, Queen Latifah, and Kanye West, and hosting DJ battles at the New Music Seminar. His vibrant personality, passion for sneakers, and unwavering dedication to the art of DJing and production leave an enduring legacy.

He is survived by his wife, daughter, and son. Kent’s contributions to hip-hop have left an indelible mark, securing his place as a cherished and respected icon in music.