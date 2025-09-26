Pet Shop Boys Announce New Remix Album ‘Disco 5’ with Noel Gallagher & Paul Weller

The Pet Shop Boys are keeping their legacy alive with a bold new release. The iconic synth-pop duo have announced Disco 5, the latest chapter in their long-running remix series, set for release on November 21, 2025, via Parlophone Records.

The album continues a tradition that began nearly four decades ago with Disco (1986). While the early entries featured remixes of Pet Shop Boys’ own material, Disco 5 shifts the focus outward, showcasing their reimaginations of tracks by an eclectic lineup of artists across rock, pop, and electronic music.

A Star-Studded Guest List

Among the highlights are Pet Shop Boys’ remixes of:

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – “Think Of A Number” (PSB Magic Eye 12-inch remix)

Paul Weller – “Cosmic Fringes” (PSB Triad mix)

Primal Scream – “Innocent Money” (PSB remix radio edit)

Also included are unique takes on Tina Turner’s “Hot For You Baby,” Claptone’s “Queen of Ice,” and Wolfgang Tillmans’ “Insanely Alive.”

The album also revisits collaborations and deep cuts from the Pet Shop Boys’ history. Their collaboration with Soft Cell on “Purple Zone” returns in extended form, while their 2020 single with Olly Alexander, “Dreamland,” is remixed anew.

Other gems include Sam Taylor-Johnson’s “I’m In Love With a German Film Star” and Carroll Thompson’s “Let The Music Play,” which the duo originally produced for the soundtrack of The Crying Game (1992).

Adding an extra twist, Disco 5 includes Sleaford Mods’ cover of “West End Girls”, reworked by the Pet Shop Boys themselves—a remix of a cover of their own defining hit.

Full Disco 5 Tracklist

1. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Think Of A Number (PSB Magic Eye 12-inch remix)

2. Tina Turner – Hot For You Baby (PSB Hot mix)

3. Claptone – Queen Of Ice (PSB extended mix)

4. Carroll Thompson – Let The Music Play

5. Soft Cell and Pet Shop Boys – Purple Zone (PSB Extended mix)

6. The Hidden Cameras – How Do You Love? (PSB remix)

7. Sam Taylor-Johnson – I’m In Love With A German Film Star (PSB Symphonic mix)

8. Wolfgang Tillmans – Insanely Alive (PSB maxi-mix)

9. Primal Scream – Innocent Money (PSB remix radio edit)

10. Pet Shop Boys feat. Olly Alexander – Dreamland (PSB remix)

11. Paul Weller – Cosmic Fringes (PSB Triad mix)

12. Sleaford Mods – West End Girls (Pet Shop Boys remix)

From Disco to Disco 5: A Legacy of Reinvention

The Disco series has long reflected Pet Shop Boys’ fascination with remix culture.

Disco (1986) introduced extended versions of their early hits.

Disco 2 (1994) leaned into club-ready reinterpretations.

Disco 3 (2003) added original tracks alongside reworks.

Disco 4 (2007) turned outward, spotlighting their remixes of artists like Madonna and The Killers.

Now, nearly two decades later, Disco 5 carries that tradition forward, bridging generations of pop and electronic music.

An Enduring Presence in Music

This new remix collection follows the success of their 15th studio album Nonetheless, which reached No. 2 on the UK charts in April 2024. With over 50 million records sold, BRIT Awards, and Ivor Novello honors, Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe remain Britain’s most successful pop duo.

Their ongoing Dreamworld tour, which extends into 2026, has reaffirmed their reputation as both pioneers and performers who continue to resonate with fans old and new.

Disco 5 isn’t just a remix album—it’s a celebration of the Pet Shop Boys’ enduring role as curators of pop and electronic sound. By revisiting classics, elevating collaborators, and reimagining iconic voices, the duo prove once again that they are masters of reinvention.

Fans can pre-order Disco 5 now in digital, CD, and limited black or orange vinyl formats ahead of its November 21 release.

FAQ Section :

1. When will Pet Shop Boys release Disco 5?

Disco 5 will be released on November 21, 2025, via Parlophone Records.

2. Which artists are featured on Pet Shop Boys Disco 5?

The remix album features Noel Gallagher, Paul Weller, Primal Scream, Tina Turner, Soft Cell, Olly Alexander, Sleaford Mods, and more.

3. Is Disco 5 available on vinyl?

Yes, Disco 5 will be available on CD, digital platforms, and black or orange vinyl editions.