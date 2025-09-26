The Cure to Headline Primavera Sound 2026

It’s official: The Cure will be one of the headliners at Primavera Sound 2026, joining an eclectic lineup that balances legendary acts with rising stars. The renowned Barcelona festival is set to take place from June 3–7, 2026, at Parc del Fòrum.

A Lineup Bridging Generations

The announcement confirms that Robert Smith’s band will share the stage with an impressive roster of international artists. Among the most anticipated names are:

Gorillaz

Doja Cat

The xx

Massive Attack

My Bloody Valentine

PinkPantheress

Skrillex

Peggy Gou

The lineup doesn’t stop there. Fans can also expect performances from Little Simz, Big Thief, Ethel Cain, Dijon, Kneecap, Wet Leg, Lola Young, Mac DeMarco, Blood Orange, Father John Misty, Ashnikko, Olklou, and Geese.

For fans of experimental and alternative rock, the bill also features legendary groups such as Einstürzende Neubauten and Slowdive.

On June 7, the festival’s electronic branch, Primavera Bits, will spotlight sets by techno heavyweights Carl Cox, Joseph Capriati, and more.

Ticket Sales: Pre-Sale and General Release

Festival organizers have confirmed that pre-sale registration is now open. Fans who sign up will be able to access the pre-sale starting September 29, 2025, at 11:00 AM local time, available for 24 hours or until tickets sell out.

The general ticket sale will begin the following day, September 30 at 11:00 AM, ensuring more opportunities for fans to secure their spot at Barcelona’s biggest music event of the year.

The Cure’s Busy Festival Season

The Primavera Sound appearance is part of a busy summer for The Cure. Alongside their Barcelona performance, the band has already been confirmed for other major European festivals, including:

Nova Rock Festival in Austria on June 12, 2026

Rock en Seine in Paris on August 30, 2026

This schedule continues their run of high-profile festival appearances following their acclaimed 2022 world tour, which saw Robert Smith and company reaffirm their status as one of the most influential bands in alternative rock.

Primavera Sound: A Global Stage for Music Innovation

Since its debut in 2001, Primavera Sound has become one of Europe’s most influential festivals, renowned for its diverse lineups that unite indie rock icons, pop innovators, electronic pioneers, and emerging talent.

The 2026 edition continues that tradition, balancing legends like The Cure, Massive Attack, and Gorillaz with chart-topping names such as Doja Cat and PinkPantheress, while still spotlighting underground voices like Kneecap and Ethel Cain.

With The Cure leading the bill and a wide-ranging lineup that spans generations and genres, Primavera Sound 2026 promises to be one of the most unmissable music events of the year.

Tickets will be in high demand when pre-sale opens on September 29, 2025, so fans eager to witness

Robert Smith’s band under the Barcelona night sky should move quickly.

FAQ Section :

1. When is Primavera Sound 2026?

Primavera Sound 2026 will take place in Barcelona from June 3–7, 2026.

2. Who are the headliners of Primavera Sound 2026?

The Cure are headlining Primavera Sound 2026, with additional top acts including Gorillaz, Doja Cat, The xx, and Massive Attack.

3. When do Primavera Sound 2026 tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale starts on September 29, 2025, at 11 AM (local time), while general sales open on September 30 at 11 AM.