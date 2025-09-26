FKA twigs announces new album EUSEXUA Afterglow with “Cheap Hotel”

FKA twigs Announces New Album EUSEXUA Afterglow With Single “Cheap Hotel”

FKA twigs is back with a brand-new chapter. The genre-defying artist has officially announced her new album, EUSEXUA Afterglow, set for release on November 14th, 2025 via Atlantic Records and Young Recordings. Alongside the announcement comes the first single, “Cheap Hotel,” a shimmering, shape-shifting post-rave anthem that arrives with a surreal Jordan Hemingway-directed video.

A Continuation, Not a Deluxe Edition

Originally envisioned as a deluxe edition of January’s EUSEXUA—an album that topped several mid-year best-of lists, including Consequence’s 30 Best Albums of 2025 So Far—Afterglow quickly developed into its own body of work.

According to a press release, the new record acts as a “continuation” of EUSEXUA while offering a completely fresh tracklist. If EUSEXUA was described by twigs as “a love letter to the techno rave scene and how it can initiate change within,” then Afterglow pushes the narrative further, capturing the hours after the rave—the moments when the euphoria lingers, fractures, and transforms.

“Afterglow is a record steeped in the reverence of techno,” reads the description, “but the beats now are fractured and derelict, and playful most importantly.”

“Cheap Hotel”: A Post-Rave Dreamscape

The first single, “Cheap Hotel,” sets the tone for the new era. Floating over synth-drenched soundscapes, FKA twigs’ airy vocals conjure a liminal, dreamlike space—halfway between exhaustion and exhilaration.

On Instagram, twigs poetically described the track as:

“AFTERGLOW, a visceral waterfall, as you leave the rave in search of your next wonder… hungry, raw and ready to be adored.”

The music video, directed by long-time collaborator Jordan Hemingway, feels less like a typical visual and more like a short film. Starring FKA twigs alongside the Clermont Twins, the clip blurs sensuality and eeriness, ending on a haunting note that mirrors the song’s twilight mood.

From EUSEXUA to Afterglow

The announcement follows a whirlwind year for FKA twigs. EUSEXUA, her first full-length since 2019’s Magdalene, already cemented itself as one of the defining albums of 2025. Led by singles such as “Perfect Stranger” and “Drums of Death,” the project even featured North West on “Childlike Things,” with a music video penned by playwright Jeremy O. Harris.

Twigs also dropped “Perfectly” in July—a track that doesn’t appear on Afterglow but hinted at her restless experimentation. Her collaborations have extended into unexpected corners, from working with Yeat on “Fly Nitë” to curating immersive after-party raves where unreleased tracks first surfaced.

The Afterglow era officially launched in Seoul last month, where twigs hosted an intimate rave and played “Cheap Hotel” for the first time.

Beyond Music: Film and Cultural Roles

2025 has also seen twigs extend her artistry beyond music. She will star as the Virgin Mary in Lofty Nathan’s biblical horror film The Carpenter’s Son, opposite Nicolas Cage. Additionally, she is set to embody Josephine Baker in an upcoming biopic directed by Maïmouna Doucouré.

Earlier this year, the artist also settled her long-running lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf, closing a personal chapter before launching into this creatively fertile new era.

Looking ahead, twigs is already confirmed for a headline slot at Coachella 2026, where Afterglow will undoubtedly be at the center of her set.

What to Expect from EUSEXUA Afterglow

If EUSEXUA was about surrendering to the rave, Afterglow is about what comes after: the fragmented, blissful, and sometimes unsettling feelings that follow. From its fractured techno textures to its cinematic visual rollouts, twigs seems intent on extending her world-building into both sound and vision.

With “Cheap Hotel” setting the tone, the November release promises to solidify EUSEXUA Afterglow as one of the most anticipated albums of the year.

FKA twigs has never been an artist to stay in one lane, and EUSEXUA Afterglow proves it once again. More than just an album, it’s a post-rave reflection, a sonic afterparty, and an extension of one of 2025’s most celebrated records.

For fans, the countdown to November 14 is officially on. Until then, “Cheap Hotel” offers a mesmerizing glimpse into twigs’ latest transformation—otherworldly, intimate, and entirely her own.

