Pearl Jam Debuts Rare Tracks ‘The Whale Song’ and ‘Gremmie Out of Control’ at Ohana Festival

Pearl Jam continues to surprise and delight fans on their current tour, treating audiences to the live debut of rare tracks at Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California. Over the weekend, the legendary rock band scratched two more songs off their list of never-before-performed tracks, including “The Whale Song” and “Gremmie Out of Control.”

On Friday night (Sept. 29), Pearl Jam fans were in for a treat as they performed “The Whale Song,” a rarity from their 1999 Music for Our Mother Ocean 3 compilation, for the first time. The song was originally written and sung by their former drummer, Jack Irons, during the recording sessions for the Yield album in 1998. While Jack couldn’t attend the show, his son, Zach Irons, stepped in to provide guitar and vocals, with Vedder joining on backing vocals. Vedder introduced the song with a heartfelt nod to the Pearl Jam fans who chase “white whale” or ultra-rare songs across multiple concerts.

“We’re going to sing and we hope it connects and sends vibrations to our friends under the water,” Vedder said, acknowledging the song’s oceanic theme and significance. Zach Irons’ contribution to the performance was a highlight, making the debut all the more special.

Fans were also treated to the first-ever live rendition of “Gremmie Out of Control”, a 1964 single by the Silly Surfers. Pearl Jam had previously recorded their version for the 1996 ocean conservancy benefit album M.O.M.: Music for Our Mother Ocean, but had never played it live until now. The surf-rock track, which features guitarist Stone Gossard singing vintage surfer slang over a driving Dick Dale-inspired riff, was a perfect fit for the beachside setting of Ohana.

Adding to the evening’s memorable performances, Pearl Jam resurrected “Big Wave” for the first time since 2016 and gave a rare performance of “Future Days,” another song that had been dormant since 2016. Vedder also joined Crowded House earlier in the day for their classic collaboration on “Throw Your Arms Around Me,” making this festival a celebration of collaboration and musical diversity.

Pearl Jam has a long history of engaging fans with deep cuts, but their Ohana Festival performance stands out for its mix of nostalgia, surprises, and heartfelt tributes. The band’s connection to their fans was palpable, as Vedder mentioned, noting how dedicated Pearl Jam followers travel to multiple shows hoping to catch these rare gems.

The weekend performance wasn’t just about nostalgia, though. Earlier in the month, Pearl Jam took a stand during their tour by transforming Ted Nugent’s “Stranglehold” into an anti-gun anthem, proving that even after decades, the band remains socially conscious and willing to use their platform for causes they care about.

For Pearl Jam fans, this concert was an unforgettable night filled with deep cuts, fan favorites, and live debuts that brought people together through music. With performances like this, Pearl Jam continues to solidify their legacy as one of the most dynamic and unpredictable live acts in rock music.

Don’t miss out on future shows where the band may continue to surprise with more rare songs and fan-favorite deep cuts!