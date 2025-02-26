Paul van Dyk & FUENKA Announce Brand New Single “Seven Seas”

Renowned electronic music visionary Paul van Dyk has teamed up once again with rising progressive house duo FUENKA for their latest sonic masterpiece, “Seven Seas.” This highly anticipated single, set to release on February 28, 2025, is a mesmerizing fusion of progressive house and techno-infused melodies, embodying both the power and tranquility of the ocean.

As their second collaboration, following the hypnotic track “Artefact,” “Seven Seas” stands as a cinematic soundscape, guiding listeners through an emotional ebb and flow. The track’s intricate production crafts a deep sense of atmosphere, from haunting melodies and soaring crescendos to moments of stillness, evoking the vast, unpredictable energy of the sea.

Adding a unique conceptual layer, the “Seven Seas / The Poem” mix explores the intersection of AI and human creativity. The accompanying poem, entirely generated and spoken by artificial intelligence, was crafted using only a few evocative inputs from Paul van Dyk himself. The result is an eerie yet deeply emotional expression that challenges perceptions of AI’s role in the artistic process.

Speaking on the collaboration, Paul van Dyk shared his thoughts:

“Working with FUENKA on ‘Seven Seas’ has been an inspiring journey. We wanted to create something that truly encapsulates the vastness and emotion of nature, and the ocean became our perfect metaphor. The track flows between intensity and serenity, mirroring the dynamic pulse of the sea.”

With “Seven Seas,” Paul van Dyk and FUENKA set the stage for “This World Is Ours,” van Dyk’s forthcoming album, which is set for release on April 11, 2025. The album promises an immersive exploration of music, nature, and human connection, launching an exciting year of touring and new music for the Grammy-nominated producer.

Prepare to embark on a sonic voyage like no other—“Seven Seas” will be available on all major streaming platforms via VANDIT Records on February 28, 2025.