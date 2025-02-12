Paul McCartney Surprises Fans with Intimate NYC Show at The Bowery Ballroom

Paul McCartney Stuns Fans with Surprise NYC Show at The Bowery Ballroom

Paul McCartney gave New York City fans the ultimate surprise by performing an intimate last-minute show at The Bowery Ballroom. Announced just hours before the event on February 11, the unexpected gig marked the Beatles icon’s first NYC-area performance in three years.

A Rare and Intimate Performance

Unlike his last New York-area concert at MetLife Stadium, which drew over 82,000 fans, this exclusive show had only 500 lucky attendees. As McCartney took the stage for the 100-minute set, he greeted the crowd with his signature charm:

“So here we are… Some little gig. New York. Why not?”

He then launched into a career-spanning setlist, opening with A Hard Day’s Night before treating fans to Beatles classics, Wings hits, and solo gems.

A Setlist Packed with Classics

McCartney’s performance was a nostalgic journey through his legendary career. Highlights included:

During the show, McCartney expressed his excitement, saying:

“I can’t quite believe we’re here, doing this. But we are here, doing this. I feel like letting go tonight, the Bowery. New York City! Yes, I do!”

Fans React to the Unforgettable Night

Footage from the show quickly spread across social media, with lucky attendees calling it a “once-in-a-lifetime experience.” The intimate venue allowed for a personal connection rarely seen at McCartney’s large-scale concerts.

As one fan put it:

“Seeing Paul McCartney in a tiny venue like this? Absolutely unreal. A night to remember forever.”

With this surprise performance, McCartney once again proved why he remains one of the most beloved musicians of all time. Fans can only hope for more impromptu shows from the legend in the future.

Paul McCartney’s Bowery Ballroom setlist was:

‘A Hard Day’s Night’ (The Beatles)

‘Letting Go’ (Wings)

‘Got to Get You Into My Life'(The Beatles)

‘Let Me Roll It'(Wings)

‘My Valentine’

‘Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five’ (Wings)

‘Maybe I’m Amazed’

‘I’ve Just Seen a Face’ (The Beatles)

‘From Me to You'(The Beatles)

‘Mrs. Vandebilt’ (Wings)

‘Blackbird’ (The Beatles)

‘Come On to Me’

‘Jet’ (Wings)

‘Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da'(The Beatles)

‘Get Back’ (The Beatles)

‘Now and Then'(The Beatles)

‘Lady Madonna’ (The Beatles)

‘Let It Be’ (The Beatles)

‘Hey Jude'(The Beatles)

‘Golden Slumbers’ (The Beatles)

‘Carry That Weight’ (The Beatles)

‘The End (The Beatles)