Sabrina Carpenter Earns Madonna’s Praise for Stunning Vogue Cover

Sabrina Carpenter Earns Madonna’s Seal of Approval for Striking Vogue Cover

Sabrina Carpenter is making waves in the fashion and music world—now with Madonna’s stamp of approval. After being revealed as the cover star for the March 2025 issue of Vogue, the “Espresso” singer received high praise from the Queen of Pop herself, who took to Instagram to react to the stunning photoshoot.

“Is this a Valentine’s present to me?” Madonna commented under Vogue’s Instagram post, a nod to the striking similarities between Carpenter’s cover and Madonna’s own Vanity Fair spread from 1991.

A High-Fashion Homage

Shot by legendary photographer Steven Meisel—one of Madonna’s longtime collaborators—Carpenter’s shoot features the rising pop star in an ice-blue satin cone bra corset mini dress by Dolce & Gabbana. The look immediately sparked comparisons to Madonna’s iconic Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra ensemble from her Blond Ambition Tour in 1990.

Beyond Madonna, other stars took notice of Carpenter’s glamorous moment. Actress Lily Collins gushed, “Omg this is amazing,” while supermodel Heidi Klum added, “Wow.”

This isn’t the first time Carpenter has paid homage to Madonna. At the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, she turned heads in a dazzling white sequin Bob Mackie gown—famously worn by Madonna at the 1991 Academy Awards. The choice solidified Carpenter’s admiration for pop history and her ability to channel its most legendary figures.

Embracing Pop Royalty

In her accompanying Vogue interview, Carpenter spoke about drawing inspiration from powerful, hyper-feminine women while working on her highly anticipated sixth studio album, Short n’ Sweet.

“(I was) feeling inspired by images of women that felt very strong and hyperfeminine,” she shared. “And then being like: ‘If only she said what she was actually thinking.’”

With Short n’ Sweet set to establish Carpenter as a dominant force in pop, her Vogue cover—and Madonna’s public praise—marks yet another defining moment in her fast-rising career. From music to fashion, Sabrina Carpenter continues to prove she’s stepping into pop royalty territory.