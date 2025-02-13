Cash Cobain Drops First 2025 Single, “Trippin on a Yacht” Featuring Bay Swag & Rob49

Cash Cobain Kicks Off 2025 with New Track “Trippin on a Yacht” Featuring Bay Swag & Rob49

New York rapper and producer Cash Cobain is back with his first release of 2025, “Trippin on a Yacht.” The self-produced track features fellow NYC rapper Bay Swag and New Orleans’ rising star Rob49, delivering a fresh anthem that blends Cobain’s signature production style with infectious verses.

A Star-Studded Follow-Up to “Fisherrr”

Cash Cobain and Bay Swag previously made waves in 2024 with their hit single “Fisherrr,” which later got a viral remix featuring Ice Spice. The track became a standout moment on Cobain’s album Play Cash Cobain, solidifying his influence in the NYC rap scene.

Now, with “Trippin on a Yacht,” the trio delivers a high-energy banger that showcases Cobain’s knack for crafting smooth yet hard-hitting beats. The song blends melodic flows with an opulent, carefree vibe—perfectly capturing the feeling of luxury rap.

Cash Cobain’s Momentum Continues

As a producer and artist, Cash Cobain has been redefining the New York rap sound, blending drill, sample-heavy beats, and R&B-infused melodies into something uniquely his own. His latest release signals an exciting start to 2025, and fans can expect even more heat from the buzzing artist.

With “Trippin on a Yacht” now out, Cash Cobain is proving once again that his wave is only getting stronger. Check out the track and see why it’s set to be another hit in his growing catalog.