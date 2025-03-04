Paul McCartney Pushes for Joe Cocker’s Induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Paul McCartney is once again using his influence to champion a rock legend, calling for the late Joe Cocker’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2025. In a letter dated February 25, the Beatles icon praised Cocker’s distinctive voice and artistic impact, urging the Hall to recognize his contributions to music.

Cocker, who passed away in 2014, is best remembered for his powerful rendition of “With a Little Help from My Friends.” His version transformed the Beatles’ classic into an electrifying rock anthem, cementing his status as one of music’s most unique performers. His raw energy and signature vocal style set him apart, making him a true rock and blues icon.

While Cocker never lobbied for the honor himself, McCartney believes he belongs among rock’s greatest names. This follows McCartney’s successful 2024 push for Foreigner’s induction, a campaign that gained traction with support from Peter Frampton, Cher, and other major artists.

Despite being eligible for the Rock Hall since 1994, Cocker is a first-time nominee in 2025. He joins other newly nominated artists, including Chubby Checker, Phish, Outkast, and the Black Crowes. Returning nominees include Mariah Carey, Oasis, Cyndi Lauper, and Soundgarden.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2025 induction ceremony is set to take place in Los Angeles this fall, with the official date yet to be announced. If McCartney’s advocacy proves successful, Joe Cocker may finally receive the long-overdue recognition he deserves.