Patti Smith Honors Pope Francis with Poetic Farewell

The punk poet shares verses and memories in tribute to the late Pope Francis, reflecting on nature, humility, and peace.

Following the death of Pope Francis at the age of 88, singer and poet Patti Smith shared a tender tribute in the form of a short poem, reflecting her deep reverence for the Pontiff’s spirit and values.

On Instagram, Smith posted a photo of a dandelion blooming on the roadside in Tokyo, symbolizing the Pope’s quiet strength and humility. In her poetic lines, she wrote:

“This is a little flower a dandelion humble yet strong.
I saw it this morning and was moved.
Farewell dear Pope Francis.
Nature and poetry and the suffering shall miss their champion.”

Smith, who performed O Holy Night at the Vatican’s 2014 Christmas concert, had previously met Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Basilica. She included two intimate photographs of their hands joined in greeting, adding a caption that connected the tribute to Earth Day:

“his is wishing Peace On Earth Day.”

Smith’s words echo the Pope’s known advocacy for the environment, compassion, and the poetry of everyday resilience. Her tribute is a rare and personal reflection from an artist who has long merged spirituality, activism, and art.

As the world mourns the passing of Pope Francis, Smith’s simple yet evocative farewell reminds us of the power of small symbols and sincere words to honor a legacy rooted in empathy and humanity.

