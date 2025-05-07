Ozzy Osbourne on Retiring After Final Black Sabbath Show: “I Don’t Want to Die in a Hotel Room Somewhere”

“I don’t want to die in a hotel room somewhere.” With that raw confession, Ozzy Osbourne is stepping away from the spotlight after Black Sabbath’s final performance this July in Birmingham.

At 76, the man who helped define heavy metal is choosing a quieter ending — not backstage chaos or tour buses, but time with grandkids and rescue animals. “I don’t smoke dope. I don’t drink. I’m kind of a homebody now,” Ozzy told The Guardian. “It’s time for me to spend the rest of my life with my family.”

The “Back to the Beginning” concert on July 5, 2025 at Villa Park won’t just reunite Sabbath’s original lineup for the first time in two decades — it marks the final time they ever will. The event also features a massive guest lineup curated by Tom Morello (RATM), including appearances from Guns N’ Roses, Steven Tyler, Judas Priest, and more. Proceeds go to Cure Parkinson’s and Birmingham children’s charities.

Ozzy admits the performance won’t be the same as the old days: “I used to do two hours on stage, jumping and running around. I may be sitting down this time — but I’ll be there. That’s what matters.”

Health battles — from Parkinson’s to spinal injuries — have made touring impossible. His wife and manager Sharon Osbourne agrees: “It’s time to say ‘enough.’ When you’ve given it your all, you can say: I did it.”

Ozzy’s final message isn’t about legacy. It’s about clarity. No drama. No overdose headlines. No lonely hotel rooms.

Just family, peace… and one last bow in the city where it all began.