“Met Gala Banned Me”: Playboi Carti Says He’s Out, and He’s Not Alone

Playboi Carti says he’s officially on Anna Wintour’s blacklist. And in true Carti fashion, he made the announcement the only way he knows how: via a chaotic Instagram fit pic.

“MET GALA BANNED ME FELT LIKE WE GOT KICKED OUT OF PROM BUT WE GOOD [GIO] WITH ME IM A HAPPY MAN F*CK EM,” the Whole Lotta Red rapper wrote, alongside an image of what looked like his would-be red carpet look.

The Met Gala hasn’t commented on Carti’s alleged ban — but that’s par for the course. Silence is part of the event’s brand. What’s more confusing is the timing: Carti’s longtime friend A$AP Rocky was a co-chair of this year’s Gala. If he really was blacklisted, it’s a bold move against one of fashion’s loudest disruptors.

- Advertisement -

Carti wouldn’t be the first to get the axe. Luka Sabbat was reportedly banned after smoking at the venue in 2019, and Donald Trump has also been barred — not that he’d be caught dead in a Thom Browne tux.

Elsewhere, TikTok fashion darling Wisdom Kaye confirmed he didn’t even receive an invite. “Looking forward to seeing all the beautiful interpretations of Black dandyism,” he wrote, diplomatically shading the snub. His viral TikTok breakdown? “If you wanna send my tweets to Anna Wintour, be my guest.”

The bigger question: what is the Met Gala now? An elite club? A brand collab masquerading as culture? For Carti fans, the ban probably cements his anti-establishment crown. For the Met, it’s another reminder that the edge it once courted is now curating itself somewhere else — on Instagram.