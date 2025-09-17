Ozzy: No Escape From Now — A Tender, Unflinching Goodbye in 2025 🎸

Paramount+’s new documentary Ozzy: No Escape From Now offers a quiet, intimate portrait of one of rock’s most raucous figures as he confronts the end of his career and life. Directed by Tania Alexander and produced with the Osbourne family, the film follows Ozzy through his final years — from the catastrophic 2019 fall that forced him to cancel his farewell tour to the emotional stages of recovery, rediscovery, and performance.

The trailer shows candid family moments: Sharon, Aimee, Kelly and Jack Osbourne reflect on how the accident and a later Parkinson’s diagnosis reshaped Ozzy’s last chapter. Musicians who shaped his sound — from Tony Iommi to Slash and James Hetfield — appear throughout, remembering his influence and the ups and downs of a six-decade career. That star-studded testimony underlines how Ozzy’s legacy is both personal and global.

- Advertisement -

Raw honesty runs through the film. In one line from the trailer, Ozzy confesses the grim evolution of his relationship with medication: “I used to take pills for fun. Now I take them to stay alive.” Yet the documentary also highlights the healing power of music — including recent collaborations that helped pull him from deep depression. These moments frame the film less as a dirge and more as a testament to resilience.

The release comes after the recent, family-requested reshuffling of Osbourne programming in the U.K., where another documentary was delayed on the BBC — a move that gives the family space to curate how his final years are publicly remembered. For fans, Paramount+’s October 7 premiere is both the latest and most intimate account of Ozzy’s twilight months.

Ultimately, No Escape From Now works because it shows Ozzy the person: a broken but stubborn performer, a devoted family man, and an artist who chose music even in the darkest hours. In that honesty the film finds its grace — a farewell that is at once messy, funny, sorrowful and deeply human.