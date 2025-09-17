Charlotte de Witte 2026 Ghent Show + Debut Album

15 Years of Techno Excellence

Charlotte de Witte, Belgium’s globally renowned techno queen, is set to celebrate her 15th anniversary as an artist with a monumental hometown event. On Friday, February 6, 2026, she will welcome 23,000 fans to Flanders Expo in Ghent for an unforgettable night of pounding beats and club culture.

After dominating festival stages at Tomorrowland and Dour this past summer, de Witte chose Ghent for this milestone as a tribute to her roots. The city and artist share a strong connection—just last year she stunned 13,000 people with a surprise set in the heart of Ghent at Poeljemarkt.

Debut Album Release 🎧

The event also doubles as the launch celebration for de Witte’s highly anticipated debut album, out November 7, 2025. Described as a personal tribute to club culture, the record reflects her journey from underground local DJ to global techno powerhouse.

“Returning to Flanders Expo to celebrate this incredible milestone feels like coming home,” Charlotte shared. “This is more than just a party; it’s about the community we’ve built together over 15 years.”

Tickets & Presale Info 🎟️

Tickets for the anniversary show go on sale on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, at 18:00 (CET) via livenation.be. Fans who register at charlottedewitte.com/ghent will unlock access to an exclusive presale on September 23.

🎫 Ticket prices:

Regular tickets: €59.99

Clubhouse tickets: €109.99

Paddock tickets: €179.99

With demand expected to skyrocket, fans are urged to register early and secure their spot for what promises to be the biggest techno celebration of 2026.

