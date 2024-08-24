OutKast Files Lawsuit Against EDM Duo ATLiens Over Trademark Infringement

OutKast, the legendary hip-hop duo composed of André 3000 and Big Boi, has taken legal action against the electronic music duo ATLiens, accusing them of trademark infringement. The lawsuit, filed by High Schoolers LLC—a trademark holding company controlled by the OutKast members—alleges that the EDM duo has unlawfully used the “ATLiens” name, which OutKast popularized with their 1996 album of the same name.

The term “ATLiens,” a nod to OutKast’s Atlanta roots and their sophomore album, has become synonymous with the duo’s brand and is deeply embedded in hip-hop culture. According to the lawsuit, “The word ATLiens was invented by OutKast. Before OutKast created it, it was not used in the cultural lexicon and did not exist.” The suit further argues that the use of the ATLiens name by the EDM duo is likely to cause confusion among fans, potentially leading them to believe that there is a connection between the two groups.

OutKast’s album ATLiens is one of their most iconic releases, featuring the titular track that remains a fan favorite with over 186 million streams on Spotify. The lawsuit highlights that the EDM duo not only shares the same name but also performs the song “ATLiens” during their DJ sets, adding to the confusion between the two acts.

In addition to the name, the lawsuit takes issue with the EDM duo’s use of masks during performances, arguing that it obscures their identities and exacerbates the likelihood of consumers mistaking them for OutKast. “The duo comprising defendant performs with masks on, thereby concealing their identities such that consumers will mistakenly believe that the members of Defendant are one and the same with—or at least somehow connected to—plaintiff,” the lawsuit states.

OutKast’s legal team reportedly attempted to resolve the matter amicably, but after unsuccessful negotiations, the lawsuit was filed. The plaintiffs are asking the Georgia federal court to prevent the EDM duo from using the “ATLiens” trademark and to cancel their existing trademark registration.

“This is a basic brand protection issue,” said attorneys Abigail J. Remore and Peter E. Nussbaum, representing High Schoolers LLC and André 3000. “Efforts to resolve this matter amicably were unfortunately unsuccessful, and OutKast therefore had to file suit in order to protect the valuable name and trademark ATLIENS that it created and has continuously used for nearly 30 years.”

The outcome of this legal battle could have significant implications for both parties, particularly in how trademarks are enforced in the music industry. As the case unfolds, fans and industry insiders alike will be watching closely to see how this dispute over one of hip-hop’s most iconic terms is resolved.