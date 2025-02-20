back to top
OSHEAGA 2025 Lineup Revealed: The Killers, Tyler, The Creator & Olivia Rodrigo Headline

Montréal’s biggest music festival returns with an epic lineup and unforgettable performances

By Hit Channel
In
Festivals & Live Concerts
Music lovers, get ready—OSHEAGA 2025 is shaping up to be an unforgettable experience! Returning for its 18th edition, Montréal’s premier music and arts festival will take over Parc Jean-Drapeau from August 1-3, 2025, featuring The Killers, Tyler, The Creator, and Olivia Rodrigo as headliners.

The festival’s lineup is stacked with some of the biggest names in music, covering everything from indie rock and pop to hip-hop and electronic beats. Fans can expect electrifying performances from Doechii, Gracie Abrams, FINNEAS, The Chainsmokers, Cage The Elephant, Jamie xx, Dominic Fike, and more. Plus, for the first time ever, an artist—Shaboozey—will perform at both OSHEAGA and LASSO Montréal!

Canadian talent will also shine at OSHEAGA 2025, with 21 local artists set to perform, including The Beaches, bbno$, EKKSTACY, Ruby Waters, and Rau_Ze. From rising stars to global icons, this year’s festival promises an incredible mix of sounds and genres, ensuring something for every music fan.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, and with past years selling out fast, festivalgoers are encouraged to secure their passes early. Whether you’re a longtime OSHEAGA attendee or planning your first trip, 2025 is the year to experience Montréal’s most exciting music festival!

OSHEAGA 2025 lineup featuring The Killers, Tyler, The Creator & Olivia Rodrigo

TICKET PRICES FOR OSHEAGA 2025
(Taxes and service fees included. Prices are subject to change without notice.)

GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET / 3-DAYS: starting at $415 CAD

CASINO DE MONTRÉAL GOLD TICKET / 3 DAYS: starting at $785 CAD

DEFENDER PLATINUM TICKET / 3 DAYS: starting at $1,670 CAD

American Express Cardmembers can get Front Of The Line® presale ticket* access starting today at 10 a.m. until February 20 at 9:59 p.m. ET. *Subject to availability. Ticket limits and terms apply.
Click HERE to take advantage of the offer.

 Klarna offers to secure your tickets now and pay in 4 interest-free payments.
Info: osheaga.com
The official source for your tickets.

3-day tickets on sale this Friday, February 21 at 10 a.m.

$1 from every OSHEAGA ticket sold will be donated to the
evenko foundation in order to give music instruments to schools
in need across Québec!

Thursday, February 20, 2025

