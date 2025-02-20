Formula 1 British Grand Prix 2025: Sam Fender & RAYE Headline Silverstone

The Formula 1 British Grand Prix 2025 is set to be an unforgettable weekend of racing and music, with Sam Fender and RAYE leading an all-star lineup at Silverstone Circuit from July 3-6, 2025.

Organizers have curated an eclectic mix of British music heavyweights to entertain record-breaking crowds. Fender, who is dropping his highly anticipated third album People Watching on February 21, will headline Thursday, July 3. The following night, RAYE will take the stage for her first outdoor UK show of 2025 on Friday, July 4.

The weekend’s excitement continues with Fatboy Slim headlining Saturday, July 5, followed by Becky Hill closing out the event on Sunday, July 6.

More support acts and entertainment details will be revealed in the coming weeks. With tickets on sale now, fans are encouraged to secure their spot at one of the UK’s biggest sporting and music weekends!