Sam Fender Dedicates Emotional New Single “Remember My Name” to His Late Grandparents

Sam Fender has released his latest single, “Remember My Name”, as part of the rollout for his upcoming third studio album, People Watching. The LP, featuring 11 tracks, includes the title track “People Watching”, which dropped as the album’s lead single on November 15, 2024. For this project, Fender collaborated with renowned producers Markus Dravs and Adam Granduciel (The War on Drugs), crafting an album filled with deep storytelling and powerful instrumentation.

“Remember My Name” is a deeply personal song that serves as a heartfelt tribute to Fender’s late grandparents. Written from the perspective of his grandfather, the song tells the story of a man caring for his wife with unwavering love as she battles dementia. The accompanying music video, directed by Hector Dockrill, further brings this touching narrative to life.

“This song is a love letter to my late grandparents. They were always so proud of our family, so I wrote this in their honor, from my grandfather’s perspective as he cared for my grandmother during her battle with dementia. This video means a lot to me, and I want to thank everyone who helped bring it to life. I hope you love it ❤️” – Sam Fender

Musically, “Remember My Name” begins with a delicate, restrained melody, slowly building to a powerful climax, where brass instruments take center stage, creating a magnetic, almost ethereal atmosphere. Fender’s vocals are fragile yet determined, making this song both intimate and deeply moving.

Listen to “Remember My Name” now and watch the emotional music video above!