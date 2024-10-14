back to top
Greek Edition

Olivia Rodrigo Falls Through Stage Hole During Melbourne GUTS Tour, Recovers Like a Pro

The Grammy Winner Laughs Off the Incident as She Continues Her Successful World Tour in Australia

By Hit Channel
In
Pop
Olivia Rodrigo Falls Through Stage Hole During Melbourne GUTS Tour, Recovers Like a Pro
Olivia Rodrigo Falls Through Stage Hole During Melbourne GUTS Tour, Recovers Like a Pro

Olivia Rodrigo had a heart-stopping moment during her GUTS World Tour in Melbourne, Australia, when she accidentally fell through a hole in the stage. The 21-year-old “Drivers License” singer was running across the stage at the Rod Laver Arena, hyping up the crowd, when she missed seeing an opening and tumbled right through.

In a video circulating on TikTok, Rodrigo quickly recovered, pulling herself back up and laughing off the incident. “Oh my God, that was fun,” she said to the crowd. “I’m OK! Sometimes there’s just a hole in the stage, that’s alright!” she joked, before smoothly continuing her performance.

Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour, her first-ever arena tour, has been a global success, kicking off in February and stopping at iconic venues like Madison Square Garden and London’s O2 Arena. Following her Melbourne concerts, Rodrigo is set to perform four more shows at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena from October 18 to October 22. Fans can also look forward to the release of Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour on Netflix, a concert film featuring footage from her August performance in Los Angeles, dropping on October 29.

- Advertisement -

Despite the brief scare, Rodrigo continues to win over audiences with her powerhouse performances and down-to-earth personality, reminding fans why she’s one of the biggest pop stars in the world.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Tuesday, October 15, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved