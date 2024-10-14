Olivia Rodrigo Falls Through Stage Hole During Melbourne GUTS Tour, Recovers Like a Pro

Olivia Rodrigo had a heart-stopping moment during her GUTS World Tour in Melbourne, Australia, when she accidentally fell through a hole in the stage. The 21-year-old “Drivers License” singer was running across the stage at the Rod Laver Arena, hyping up the crowd, when she missed seeing an opening and tumbled right through.

In a video circulating on TikTok, Rodrigo quickly recovered, pulling herself back up and laughing off the incident. “Oh my God, that was fun,” she said to the crowd. “I’m OK! Sometimes there’s just a hole in the stage, that’s alright!” she joked, before smoothly continuing her performance.

Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour, her first-ever arena tour, has been a global success, kicking off in February and stopping at iconic venues like Madison Square Garden and London’s O2 Arena. Following her Melbourne concerts, Rodrigo is set to perform four more shows at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena from October 18 to October 22. Fans can also look forward to the release of Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour on Netflix, a concert film featuring footage from her August performance in Los Angeles, dropping on October 29.

Despite the brief scare, Rodrigo continues to win over audiences with her powerhouse performances and down-to-earth personality, reminding fans why she’s one of the biggest pop stars in the world.

Olivia Rodrigo has brutally tripped and fell on the stage at tonight’s show. (That felt soooo hard i hope shes ok)pic.twitter.com/MXJVviqiWy — Olivia Rodrigo stats. 🇱🇧 (@statsoir) October 14, 2024