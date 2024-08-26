Oasis Sparks Reunion Frenzy with Cryptic Teaser and Rumored 2025 Tour

The seemingly impossible might soon become a reality as Oasis has sent fans into a frenzy with a cryptic teaser that hints at a major announcement. The legendary Britpop band’s official social media accounts posted a vague message, displaying the date August 27, 2024, and the time 8 AM, fueling intense speculation of a reunion. If the rumors are true, this would mark the first time Oasis has performed together in 15 years, following a prolonged and public feud between brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher.

The teaser comes on the heels of growing rumors suggesting that the Gallagher brothers have reconciled and are planning a series of massive concerts in 2025. According to The Sunday Times, industry insiders claim that Oasis is set to headline a 10-night run at London’s Wembley Stadium, along with additional shows at Heaton Park in Manchester, their hometown. Fans have been eagerly reacting on social media, with Liam Gallagher playfully responding to their comments on X (formerly Twitter) with remarks like “News to me” and “I know nothing.”

Adding fuel to the fire, Liam Gallagher dedicated the song Half the World Away to “Noel fucking Gallagher” during his set at the Reading Festival on August 23, further stoking hopes of a reunion. The timing of this teaser is particularly significant as it coincides with the 30th anniversary of Oasis’ landmark debut album, Definitely Maybe, which will see a special reissue on August 30.

According to The Sun, the reunion is not just a possibility but a certainty, with the long-standing feud between the Gallagher brothers finally coming to an end after a series of phone calls. An anonymous source stated, “Noel and Liam will never be best friends, but they want to bring Oasis back for the fans. They know it’s now or never.”

Noel Gallagher, who had been the most resistant to a reunion, has reportedly agreed to the comeback. Both brothers are said to be on the same page, recognizing the historical significance of this reunion. Reports suggest that ticket prices could start at £130 (approximately €150), with the reunion potentially generating up to £400 million through ticket sales, sponsorships, merchandise, and video rights.

One surprising detail, if confirmed, is that the Gallagher brothers will not be joined by the original Oasis lineup. Instead, they will be accompanied by Noel’s current band, the High Flying Birds, which includes former Oasis and Beady Eye members. The tour is expected to include stops in major UK cities like London, Manchester, Glasgow, and Cardiff, with a potential headlining slot at Glastonbury in the summer of 2025. If successful, the tour could expand to Europe and the United States.

As the clock ticks down to the August 27 announcement, the anticipation among fans is at an all-time high. Whether it’s new music, a tour, or another monumental event, the world will soon know if Oasis is truly back to reclaim their place in music history.