Drake Surprises Fans with Three New Tracks: Potential Kendrick Lamar Response Sparks Buzz

Over the weekend, Drake surprised fans by releasing three new tracks through his secret Instagram account, @plottttwistttttt. The songs—”Circadian Rhythm,” “SOD,” and “No Face” featuring Playboi Carti—have quickly stirred up conversation, particularly due to their potential connection to his ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar.

The track “Circadian Rhythm” has sparked speculation among fans, who believe it might be a response to Kendrick Lamar’s recent diss track, “6:16 in LA.” In the song, Drake appears to reference Lamar’s lyrics, rapping, “Often, I know this type of power is gon’ cost / But I live in circadian rhythms of a shooting star,” a line that could be a direct reply to Lamar’s earlier jab.

Another track, “No Face,” sees Drake addressing his critics, with lyrics that suggest some artists have been silently envying his success. “I’m just so happy that n****s who envied and held that shit in got to finally show it / I’m over the moon, yeah, we’ll see you boys soon,” he raps, possibly alluding to those who have stayed quiet amid his public disputes.

“SOD,” originally previewed as “Supersoak” by streamer Kai Cenat, faced some unexpected changes before its release. Initially, the track featured a verse from Lil Yachty, but clearance issues with a sample from Mr. HotSpot led to Yachty’s verse being cut from the final version. Fans have also noticed a potential rift between Drake and Lil Yachty, as Yachty no longer follows Drake on social media.

These surprise drops come shortly after Drake’s recent upload on 100gigs.org, where he shared a treasure trove of unreleased music, behind-the-scenes footage, and more. As fans dissect these new tracks, the question remains: will Kendrick Lamar respond, or does he feel the need to?

“No Face”

“SOD”

“Cycadian Rhymth”