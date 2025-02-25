Liam Gallagher Sparks Concern Over Oasis Reunion Tour Set Length

Liam Gallagher has raised eyebrows among Oasis fans after revealing the length of the band’s highly anticipated reunion tour performances. In a cryptic post on X/Twitter, Gallagher stated the shows will last exactly “59 minutes 59 secs”, causing panic among ticket holders who paid hundreds for the long-awaited comeback.

Just under 59 mins 59 secs — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 24, 2025

Oasis’ return comes 15 years after their infamous 2009 split following a heated backstage fight between Liam and Noel Gallagher. When tickets went on sale, prices soared under Ticketmaster’s controversial dynamic pricing model, with some doubling from £148 to £355.

that's five bucks a minute — Ivana (@manraylovesme) February 24, 2025

Fans, who expected a set packed with ‘90s rock anthems, took to Reddit to express concerns. Some dismissed Gallagher’s comment as one of his frequent online wind-ups, while others recalled past shows where he played for under an hour.

“I saw Liam in DC in 2018—he played for 54 minutes with no opener. I was a little disappointed,” one fan wrote. Others speculated Noel Gallagher could extend the show with a solo set to reach the two-hour mark.

With the first show fast approaching, the question remains: is Liam trolling, or will Oasis fans get less than they bargained for?