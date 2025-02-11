Liam Gallagher Addresses Ongoing Oasis Ticketing Chaos

Liam Gallagher has weighed in on the ongoing ticketing fiasco surrounding Oasis‘ highly anticipated reunion tour, as thousands of frustrated fans continue to struggle with obtaining tickets.

Since the band announced their return in August 2024, demand has led to a chaotic ticketing situation, with Ticketmaster implementing a dynamic pricing model and canceling 50,000 tickets that were allegedly purchased using bot-driven scalping methods.

Ticketmaster claimed that the canceled tickets had been obtained through “unauthorized” techniques, such as exceeding the four-ticket-per-household rule or using multiple identities. The company urged fans to avoid purchasing resale tickets from unofficial sources to prevent fraud.

- Advertisement -

Despite these efforts, many legitimate fans have been caught up in the crackdown, with some venting their frustrations on social media.

Liam Gallagher, never one to shy away from speaking his mind, responded directly to a fan on X (formerly Twitter) who asked about the situation.

“Liam what do you think of the ticket situation? Thinking fans are bots and getting their money returned?” asked user Karen Kelly.

Gallagher, in his signature blunt style, replied just minutes later:

“I don’t make the rules were trying to do the right thing it is what it is I’m the singer get of my case”

I don’t make the rules were trying to do the right thing it is what it is I’m the singer get of my case — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 10, 2025

The fan later clarified that she wasn’t blaming Gallagher, only asking if he was aware of the issue, to which he responded, “I see everything I work out.”

I see everything I work out — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 10, 2025

- Advertisement -

With Ticketmaster’s aggressive stance on scalping and resale, fans are urged to purchase tickets only from official sources. However, as frustration continues to build, many are hoping for a resolution—or even additional tour dates—to accommodate demand.

For now, Liam Gallagher is making one thing clear: he’s just the singer.