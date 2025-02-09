Oasis Reunion Ticket Controversy – Fans Claim Ticketmaster’s Bot Crackdown is Unfair

Thousands of tickets for this year’s highly anticipated Oasis reunion tour are being cancelled as Ticketmaster enforces strict anti-bot measures. However, many fans are now speaking out, claiming their legitimate purchases have been wrongfully targeted in the crackdown.

When UK tickets for Liam and Noel Gallagher’s long-awaited reunion tour went on sale last August, roughly 50,000 tickets—about four percent of the total—ended up on resale platforms, despite efforts to prevent ticket scalping. Live Nation and SJM, the band’s promoters, had warned that any tickets sold through unauthorized resale sites—other than Twickets—would be invalidated and re-released at face value through Ticketmaster.

Now, Ticketmaster has been contacting some ticket holders, informing them that their purchases have been refunded due to “bot activity” detected during the transaction. The message states that the cancellations aim to prevent resales at inflated prices, ensuring tickets go to genuine fans.

While the move is intended to combat unfair ticketing practices, many Oasis fans have expressed frustration, arguing that they followed all the rules and still had their tickets revoked. Some have taken to social media, demanding answers and calling for a more transparent process.

As the controversy unfolds, fans are left wondering whether they’ll still get to see Oasis reunite live—or if their tickets will be among those resold at face value in the coming weeks.