Kanye West Drops New Song ‘Beauty And The Beast,’ Sells Swastika T-Shirt on Yeezy Site

Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, has officially released his new song Beauty And The Beast, dropping the track last night (February 10) during Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The song is expected to appear on his upcoming album Bully, though no official release date has been confirmed.

- Advertisement -

Kanye’s Super Bowl Disruption & Bully Album Teasers

Beauty And The Beast is a track Ye has been teasing for some time, with early snippets surfacing last month at an exclusive listening event at 1OAk Tokyo. During the session, Ye previewed multiple tracks, including lyrics referencing embattled rap mogul Diddy and an explicit verse about his wife, Bianca Censori.

The timing of the song’s release—coinciding with Kendrick Lamar’s history-making Super Bowl performance—has raised eyebrows, fueling speculation that Ye intentionally sought to steal the spotlight.

Swastika T-Shirt Sparks New Controversy

- Advertisement -

Alongside his new music, Ye’s Yeezy website is currently selling only one item: a t-shirt featuring a swastika, further stoking outrage following his past anti-Semitic remarks. The controversial merchandise has reignited backlash against the rapper, who was previously dropped by major brands, including Adidas, over his inflammatory statements.

Ye has yet to respond to the growing criticism, and there is no word on whether the swastika t-shirt will remain available on his Yeezy platform.

Listen to Beauty And The Beast

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

YE KANYE WEST

BULLY

OUT NOW AT https://t.co/4KyQx1PskY pic.twitter.com/BqePyVNf3F — YEFANATICS (@yefanatics) February 10, 2025

Despite ongoing controversies, Kanye West remains a polarizing figure in music and fashion. With Bully on the horizon, it remains to be seen how fans and the industry will react to his latest moves.