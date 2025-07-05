back to top
Greek Edition

Oasis Reunite in 2025: Emotional Comeback at Cardiff with “Champagne Supernova” Finale

The Gallagher brothers return after 16 years for an unforgettable Oasis reunion show at Principality Stadium, blending nostalgia, humor, and heartfelt tributes.

By Echo Langford
In
Music News & Releases
Liam and Noel Gallagher Oasis Reunion 2025
(c) Simon Emmet

It finally happened — Oasis are back, and their first live performance in 16 years took place at a sold-out Principality Stadium in Cardiff. The iconic band kicked off the set with “Hello” and ended on a high with “Champagne Supernova,” sealing their comeback with pure Britpop magic.

Noel and Liam Gallagher, back on stage together, didn’t just bring the music — they brought their signature wit. Noel poked fun at the fluctuating ticket prices, joking, “Hope it was worth the £175… sorry, £210… actually, £250.” Liam upped the ante, asking the crowd, “Was it worth the £4000 you paid for a ticket?” The fans’ roaring cheers answered for them.

The night wasn’t just about nostalgia. During “Live Forever,” the band paid tribute to Diogo Jota, the Liverpool footballer tragically killed in a road accident just a day prior. Another emotional highlight came with “Cast No Shadow,” dedicated to Richard Ashcroft, who opened the night with his own set.

- Advertisement -

The encore was a full-circle moment. Noel Gallagher took a moment to thank the band’s long-time members — Andy Bell, Gem Archer, Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs — and even made a quip about “our 14th drummer Joey Waronker”, while acknowledging keyboardist Christian Madden.

The 2025 Oasis reunion wasn’t just a concert. It was a moment in music history — raw, reflective, and defiant. For fans who waited nearly two decades, the night in Cardiff was a dream finally realized.

Setlist:

Hello
Acquiesce
Morning Glory
Some Might Say
Bring It on Down
Cigarettes & Alcohol
Fade Away
Supersonic
Roll With It
Talk Tonight
Little by Little
Half the World Away
D’You Know What I Mean?
Stand By Me
Cast No Shadow”
Slide Away
Whatever
Live Forever
Rock‘n’Roll Star

+
The Masterplan
Don’t Look Back In Anger
Wonderwall
Champagne Supernova

- Advertisement -

Dive Deeper on Hit-Channel:

Follow Hit-Channel.com on Google News to be the first to know the latest updates on music, tech, health, and other interesting news. You can also follow Hit-Channel.com on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Spotify.

SciTech Health Hub

Load more

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Sunday, July 6, 2025

© 2025, Hit Channel. All rights reserved