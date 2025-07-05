Oasis Reunite in 2025: Emotional Comeback at Cardiff with “Champagne Supernova” Finale

It finally happened — Oasis are back, and their first live performance in 16 years took place at a sold-out Principality Stadium in Cardiff. The iconic band kicked off the set with “Hello” and ended on a high with “Champagne Supernova,” sealing their comeback with pure Britpop magic.

Noel and Liam Gallagher, back on stage together, didn’t just bring the music — they brought their signature wit. Noel poked fun at the fluctuating ticket prices, joking, “Hope it was worth the £175… sorry, £210… actually, £250.” Liam upped the ante, asking the crowd, “Was it worth the £4000 you paid for a ticket?” The fans’ roaring cheers answered for them.

The night wasn’t just about nostalgia. During “Live Forever,” the band paid tribute to Diogo Jota, the Liverpool footballer tragically killed in a road accident just a day prior. Another emotional highlight came with “Cast No Shadow,” dedicated to Richard Ashcroft, who opened the night with his own set.

The encore was a full-circle moment. Noel Gallagher took a moment to thank the band’s long-time members — Andy Bell, Gem Archer, Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs — and even made a quip about “our 14th drummer Joey Waronker”, while acknowledging keyboardist Christian Madden.

The 2025 Oasis reunion wasn’t just a concert. It was a moment in music history — raw, reflective, and defiant. For fans who waited nearly two decades, the night in Cardiff was a dream finally realized.

Setlist:

Hello

Acquiesce

Morning Glory

Some Might Say

Bring It on Down

Cigarettes & Alcohol

Fade Away

Supersonic

Roll With It

Talk Tonight

Little by Little

Half the World Away

D’You Know What I Mean?

Stand By Me

Cast No Shadow”

Slide Away

Whatever

Live Forever

Rock‘n’Roll Star

+

The Masterplan

Don’t Look Back In Anger

Wonderwall

Champagne Supernova

“Was it worth the £4,000 you paid for a ticket” yeahhh he knows it pic.twitter.com/Vj6fKab1Mn — Liam Gallagher Fans Club (@liamgfansclub) July 4, 2025