Oasis Release New Live Version of “Cigarettes & Alcohol” from Epic Manchester Show

Oasis have officially released a powerful live version of “Cigarettes & Alcohol”, recorded during their monumental July 11, 2025 show at Heaton Park in Manchester. The track captures the raw energy of one of their most anticipated concerts in recent years.

This release follows a live version of “Slide Away” from the Cardiff shows earlier in the summer. After two nights in Cardiff and five sold-out performances in Manchester, the Britpop legends are heading to Wembley Stadium in London for five massive shows starting July 25.

In Manchester, thousands of fans without tickets gathered on a nearby hill unofficially dubbed “Gallagher Hill”—a spot offering distant views of the stage. Despite city officials urging fans to stay away and organizers erecting extra fencing, an estimated 10,000 people watched the show from the hillside.

In a memorable moment, Liam Gallagher gave a shoutout to the Gallagher Hill crowd and dedicated “Bring It On Down” to them. At the band’s request, around 1,000 custom T-shirts labeled “Gallagher Hill” were distributed to those without tickets, turning the area into a symbol of Oasis devotion.

The band’s 2025 momentum doesn’t stop with live performances. On October 3, Oasis will release a special reissue of their iconic second album, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, featuring five new unplugged tracks, bridging generations with fresh interpretations of their timeless classics.

With live energy, community spirit, and nostalgia at full throttle, Oasis are proving why they’re still one of the UK’s most beloved rock acts.