back to top
Greek Edition

Oasis Begin Reunion Tour Rehearsals After 16 Years: “We Have Lift Off,” Says Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher shares first impressions as Oasis prepare for their long-awaited 2025 reunion shows in Cardiff.

By Echo Langford
In
Rock
Liam Gallagher rehearsing with Oasis for 2025 reunion tour

The countdown is officially on: Oasis are just weeks away from kicking off their first live shows in 16 years, starting July 4–5, 2025 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

The legendary Britpop band—reunited with members Liam Gallagher, Gem Archer, Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs, Mikey Rowe, and Andy Bell—was recently spotted rehearsing, fueling excitement across generations of fans. And in true Liam fashion, the frontman broke his silence on social media with a typically  post.

“We have LIFT OFF. Rastas sounded fucking FILTHY I’ll tell thee that there for hardly anything. LG,” he wrote on X , sending fans into a frenzy trying to decode his signature slang.

Roughly translated: the band sounds phenomenal. And with tickets for the tour already selling out in record time, the hype is very real.

- Advertisement -

In replies to fans, Liam kept the energy sharp and dry. Asked if he was nervous about rehearsing with Oasis for the first time since 2009, his response was simple:

“Don’t be ridiculous.”
Another fan wondered if the experience was emotional. Liam’s answer?
“No time to be emotional—we’ve got a lot to do.”

Still, not all answers were flippant. When someone asked what it felt like to play with the band again, he fired back with two words:

“Spiritual.”
“Biblical.”

The 2025 Oasis tour is already being hailed as the biggest reunion of the decade, with speculation mounting over future dates and possible new material.

For now, one thing’s clear: Oasis are back—and they’re louder, rawer, and more unapologetic than ever.

- Advertisement -

Related Stories

Follow Hit-Channel.com on Google News to be the first to know the latest updates on music, tech, health, and other interesting news. You can also follow Hit-Channel.com on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Spotify.

SciTech Health Hub

Load more

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Wednesday, June 4, 2025

© 2025, Hit Channel. All rights reserved