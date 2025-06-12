Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” Hits 2 Billion YouTube Views: A Grunge Milestone

Nirvana has made history once again. The band’s iconic “Smells Like Teen Spirit” video has officially surpassed 2 billion views on YouTube, making it the first video from the grunge era to achieve this milestone.

Released in 1991 and directed by Samuel Bayer, the video became an instant cultural phenomenon. With a budget of just $30,000 to $50,000, it captured the raw energy of a generation and launched Nirvana into superstardom. The song, which debuted on radio in August 1991, was the lead single from Nevermind, the album that would go on to sell over 30 million copies worldwide.

“Smells Like Teen Spirit” not only earned Nirvana Best New Artist and Best Alternative Group Video at the 1992 MTV VMAs, but also became the definitive anthem of the ‘90s alternative movement. Its blend of punk ethos, teenage rebellion, and melodic rage redefined mainstream music—and now, decades later, it’s still making waves online.

While over 100 music videos have crossed the 2 billion mark on YouTube—mainly in pop, hip-hop, and Latin genres—few rock acts have joined the elite club. Nirvana now stands alongside Linkin Park’s “Numb,” Guns N’ Roses’ “November Rain,” and Twenty One Pilots’ “Stressed Out” and “Heathens.”

The enduring relevance of “Smells Like Teen Spirit” speaks volumes about Nirvana’s legacy. In recent years, the band has remained in the cultural spotlight with anniversary releases, documentaries, and even legal disputes. But today, it’s their music—and this timeless video—that continues to speak for itself.

A grunge classic, now a digital giant.