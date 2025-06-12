SEVENTEEN Earns Seventh No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales—Ties K-pop Chart Record

SEVENTEEN continues to set new standards in K-pop. With their fifth studio album HAPPY BURSTDAY, the 13-member group has landed its seventh No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, tying TOMORROW X TOGETHER for the most No. 1s by any group in the 2020s.

Selling 46,000 pure albums in the U.S. in its debut week, according to Luminate, HAPPY BURSTDAY dominates not only Top Album Sales but also Top Current Album Sales and World Albums. SEVENTEEN now stands just behind Taylor Swift, who holds the record with nine No. 1s this decade.

First hitting No. 1 on the chart in 2021, SEVENTEEN has built an unshakable presence in the U.S. music market. Their consistent success reflects a loyal global fanbase and an unmatched ability to blend powerful choreography, sharp production, and unique concepts.

The lead single “THUNDER” is also making an impact—reaching No. 14 on the Global (excluding U.S.) chart, No. 41 on the Global 200, and No. 8 on World Digital Song Sales.

Adding even more heat to their momentum, SEVENTEEN just released the music video for “Bad Influence,” a standout track produced by none other than Pharrell Williams. The high-profile collaboration dropped on June 11 via their social channels and YouTube, sparking excitement across global music circles.

With HAPPY BURSTDAY, SEVENTEEN not only marks a personal milestone but solidifies their place as one of the most influential K-pop acts of the decade.