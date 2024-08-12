Nine Inch Nails to Score Tron: Ares With Original Music, Marking a Historic First for the Band

Tron: Ares, the much-anticipated third installment of the iconic Tron franchise, is set to break new ground with a score composed by none other than the legendary electronic band Nine Inch Nails. The band’s core members, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, made the exciting announcement during Disney’s D23 fan event in Anaheim, California, confirming their involvement in this highly anticipated sci-fi sequel.

Reznor and Ross are no strangers to film scoring, having crafted the soundtracks for over a dozen films, including The Social Network, Soul, and the recent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. However, their work on Tron: Ares marks a significant milestone: it is the first time the duo’s film music will be credited under the Nine Inch Nails name. This project also introduces original songs by Nine Inch Nails, a first since the release of their Ghosts series in 2020.

The announcement at D23 was nothing short of electrifying. After an exclusive trailer—featuring Nine Inch Nails’ 1989 track “Something I Can Never Have”—screened for the audience, a dramatic red laser light revealed the band’s iconic NIN logo, signaling their involvement in the project. Reznor and Ross then took the stage briefly, further fueling fan excitement.

You’re going to get what you deserve.

10.10.25 pic.twitter.com/uk2jl6blmd — nine inch nails (@nineinchnails) August 10, 2024

Directed by Joachim Rønning and starring Jared Leto, Jeff Bridges, and Greta Lee, Tron: Ares is slated to hit theaters on October 10, 2025. This sequel follows Tron: Legacy (2010), which featured a score by Daft Punk that reached No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart. Given Nine Inch Nails’ reputation for creating deeply immersive and atmospheric music, fans are eager to see how they will influence the next chapter of the Tron saga.

The original Tron movie, released in 1982, has become a cult classic, and Tron: Ares promises to build on its rich legacy with futuristic visuals and a powerful score. The collaboration between Nine Inch Nails and the Tron franchise is a thrilling prospect for both moviegoers and music fans alike, setting the stage for what is sure to be an unforgettable cinematic experience.

With the release of Tron: Ares still over a year away, anticipation continues to build as fans await further glimpses of the movie and its groundbreaking soundtrack. This collaboration marks a new chapter for Nine Inch Nails, as they bring their signature sound to one of science fiction’s most beloved universes.