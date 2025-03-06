Neil Young Unveils Trailer for Intimate New Documentary Coastal

Neil Young has unveiled the first trailer for his upcoming documentary Coastal, an intimate behind-the-scenes look at his 2023 tour. Directed by his wife, filmmaker Daryl Hannah, the documentary captures Young’s raw, unfiltered performances and personal moments on the road. The film will be screened in cinemas worldwide for one night only on April 17.

Coastal offers a unique perspective on Young’s artistry, showcasing his deep connection to his music and spontaneous approach to live performances. “With Coastal, I wanted to highlight Neil’s authenticity, openness, and vulnerability,” Hannah explained. “His devotion to his musical muse meant we never knew what he might play next, but what we captured has an unpretentious magic.”

To accompany the documentary, a live album titled Coastal: The Soundtrack is set for release on April 18. The record features 11 tracks spanning Young’s six-decade career, including fan favorites like I Am A Child and Vampire Blues.

- Advertisement -

With only one night to catch Coastal on the big screen, fans won’t want to miss this rare look into the mind and music of one of rock’s greatest icons.