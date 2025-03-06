Linkin Park Tease New Music in Studio Footage

Linkin Park has shared exciting new footage of them recording fresh music in the studio, signaling that more material could be on the way. The video, released as part of their LPTV FROM ZERO series, captures Mike Shinoda and new vocalist Emily Armstrong laying down tracks at their LA studio.

This revelation comes just months after the band’s highly successful album From Zero, their first full-length release since the passing of Chester Bennington. Featuring Dead Sara’s Emily Armstrong as lead vocalist, the album resonated with fans worldwide, hitting #1 in ten countries, including the UK, Germany, France, and Australia. In the US, it narrowly missed the top spot, debuting at #2 behind K-pop group Ateez’s Golden Hour: Part.2.

Following the album’s release, Linkin Park has remained active, dropping an a cappella version of From Zero and earning a nomination for International Group of the Year at the 2025 BRIT Awards. They also kicked off their 2025 tour with an electrifying show at Mexico City’s Estadio GNP Seguros.

- Advertisement -

With new studio footage emerging, fans are eager to see what’s next for the legendary band. Whether it’s an upcoming single or the early stages of a follow-up album, Linkin Park’s creative momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

we’re getting a new Linkin Park song soon THIS IS NOT A DRILL GET READY FAMpic.twitter.com/mSEyd866Vf — a.🍍| fan accøunt (@BroodingAnanas) March 5, 2025

chat

byu/pixbitfromscratch inLinkinPark