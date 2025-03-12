Pitbull, Jelly Roll & Chris Stapleton Headline 2025 NCAA March Madness Music Festival

The 2025 NCAA March Madness Music Festival is set to bring an epic lineup to San Antonio’s Tower Park at Hemisfair from April 4-6. This free three-day event, presented by AT&T, Coca-Cola, and Capital One, coincides with the Men’s Final Four and promises an unforgettable weekend of music and basketball excitement.

Kicking off the festival on Friday, April 4, is the AT&T Block Party, featuring Grammy-winning global icon Pitbull. Rising R&B star Ravyn Lenae and breakthrough artist Doechii will also take the stage, setting the tone for an electrifying weekend. AT&T customers can gain expedited entry through the exclusive Fast Lane.

Saturday, April 5, is all about Coca-Cola LIVE!, headlined by four-time Grammy nominee Jelly Roll. The lineup also includes legendary hitmaker T-Pain, bringing his signature energy, and country newcomer Willow Avalon, who will perform tracks from her debut album. Fans can also cool off at the Coca-Cola Chill House, where they’ll sample new flavors and capture Final Four memories with interactive photo ops.

Closing out the festival on Sunday, April 6, Capital One JamFest® features an all-star lineup led by 11-time Grammy winner Chris Stapleton. The night will also include performances by Grammy-nominated singer Benson Boone, rock-soul group Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and country duo Brothers Osborne, making for a powerhouse finale. Capital One cardholders can enjoy exclusive perks, including priority entry and VIP lounge access.

The NCAA March Madness Music Festival has a legacy of bringing top-tier talent to Final Four weekend, with past performers including Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, Imagine Dragons, and Bruce Springsteen. Fans can follow @mfinalfour on Instagram and X or visit ncaa.com/marchmadness/musicfest for schedule updates and streaming options.

With live music, basketball action, and fan activations, San Antonio’s Tower Park will be the ultimate destination for sports and music lovers this April.