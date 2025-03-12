Metallica’s Mexico City Concert Goes Immersive on Apple Vision Pro

Metallica is bringing fans closer than ever with a groundbreaking Apple Vision Pro release of their 2024 Mexico City concert. Set to launch this Friday (March 14), the immersive experience allows users to step inside the final night of their M72 World Tour, filmed at Estadio GNP Seguros on September 29.

With a setlist featuring legendary tracks like Enter Sandman, One, and Whiplash, the concert was captured using 14 high-resolution cameras in a 180-degree format, paired with spatial audio for a fully immersive effect. Apple’s custom stage setup ensures that fans feel like they’re front row, backstage, and even on stage with James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, Lars Ulrich, and Robert Trujillo.

Speaking about the experience, Ulrich admitted it was both surreal and overwhelming: “You still get, to this day, self-conscious. ‘Really, that’s what I look like when I drum?’… But when we tried the Vision Pro and saw the technology in action, it was f–king insanity.”

For those without an Apple Vision Pro, a preview of Whiplash will be available in Apple Stores, and an exclusive M72 World Tour: Mexico City EP in Spatial Audio drops the same day.

Metallica’s entry into the world of immersive VR follows previous Apple Vision Pro exclusives from Alicia Keys, The Weeknd, and U2’s Bono, solidifying the platform as a new frontier for live music experiences.