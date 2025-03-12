back to top
Lil Nas X Drops “Big Dummy!” as Part of Dreamboy Album Rollout

The rapper continues his pink-themed era with a bold new single and music video.

Lil Nas X is keeping the momentum going with the release of his latest single, Big Dummy!, a high-energy track that further teases his upcoming album, Dreamboy. The new song arrives just days after he dropped the title track, giving fans another glimpse into his evolving sound and signature visual style.

Accompanying the release is a striking music video that embraces a bold pink aesthetic. In the clip, Lil Nas X and a group of dancers move in sync under a Barbie-inspired microphone, transforming a minimalist studio into a vibrant dancefloor. The visuals maintain the same dreamy, hyper-stylized theme seen in his Dreamboy rollout so far.

While Dreamboy doesn’t yet have an official release date, the rapper confirmed that he’s keeping the excitement alive with more music on the way. Swish, the third single from the project, drops tonight, while another track, Hotbox, is set for release this Friday. Notably, Swish appears to share the same set design as Big Dummy!, reinforcing the album’s cohesive artistic direction.

With each new release, Lil Nas X continues to build anticipation for Dreamboy, promising an era that’s as visually compelling as it is musically innovative. Fans can stay tuned for more updates as the full project takes shape.

