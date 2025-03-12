J Balvin, Don Omar & Maluma to Headline Baja Beach Fest 2025

Baja Beach Fest is making waves once again, bringing an all-star lineup to Rosarito Beach, Mexico, from August 8-10. Headlining this year’s festival are Latin music powerhouses J Balvin, Don Omar, and Maluma, each promising an unforgettable performance.

Balvin, who first headlined the festival in 2019, will kick off the weekend on Friday night, offering a preview of his Back to the Rayo tour. Reggaeton icon Don Omar takes over on Saturday, while Maluma returns to close out the festival on Sunday. Joining them is Mexican singer Natanael Cano as the Sunday Special Performer, marking a major moment for the rising star.

The festival isn’t just about the headliners—this year’s lineup features a mix of fresh talent and legendary names. Puerto Rican rapper Young Miko, Brazilian sensation Anitta (the first Brazilian artist on the roster), and hitmakers like Blessd, Rels B, and Cris MJ are set to perform. Fans can also expect high-energy sets from El Alfa, Arcángel, Wisin, and Los Tucanes De Tijuana, along with DJs Deorro and 3BallMTY.

Since its launch in 2018, Baja Beach Fest has become a must-attend event for Latin music lovers, drawing fans from across Southern California and beyond. Previous editions have welcomed superstars like Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, and Peso Pluma, cementing the festival’s status as a top-tier celebration of reggaeton and Latin trap.

Tickets go on sale March 13, with general admission starting at $399 for the full three-day experience. VIP options are available for $929, and hotel packages start at $880 per person.

With a lineup this stacked and the beachside vibes of Rosarito, Baja Beach Fest 2025 is set to be an unforgettable weekend of music, dancing, and Latin culture.