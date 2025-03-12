Bon Iver’s SABLE, fABLE Expands With Two New Singles Featuring Danielle Haim

As the release of SABLE, fABLE approaches, Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon continues to craft a rich, immersive world around the project. Tapping into his Midwestern roots, Vernon has created a visual and sonic landscape that captures the ethereal, introspective essence of his latest work.

This Friday, March 15, Bon Iver will drop two new songs: “If Only I Could Wait”, featuring Danielle Haim, and “Walk Home”. Fans eager for an early listen were treated to an exclusive preview via Vernon’s In Such A Small Time Frame livestream—a 24/7 nature feed and art installation he secretly set up in the Wisconsin wilderness last October.

In a new video message from outside his cabin, Vernon reflected on the project’s evolution, hinting that this dual release represents a pivotal moment in the album’s narrative. “A duet, a bilateral crying question. How long can the two of us hang on to each other?” he mused, reinforcing the album’s themes of connection, solitude, and fleeting love.

Fans can tune into In Such A Small Time Frame on Thursday, March 13, at 2 p.m. ET for another glimpse into SABLE, fABLE. The full album is set to arrive on Friday, April 11, promising an evocative journey through Vernon’s latest sonic exploration.