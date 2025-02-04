back to top
Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2025: Full Rosters, Coaches & Concert Lineup

From 2 Chainz to Noah Kahan, here’s everything you need to know about the Celebrity Game and All-Star Weekend Concert Series.

By Hit Channel
The Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2025 is bringing a star-studded lineup to Oakland Arena on February 14 as part of NBA All-Star Weekend in The Bay. 2 Chainz and 49ers legend Jerry Rice will coach teams featuring Shaboozey, Noah Kahan, Mickey Guyton, Terrell Owens, Druski, Kai Cenat, WWE’s Bayley, Baron Davis, Matt Barnes, Allisha Gray, and Kayla Thornton.

Fans can watch live on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET and enjoy an epic concert series featuring Noah Kahan, The Chainsmokers, Flo Rida, Zedd, and Nav. The past two Celebrity Game MVPs were NFL stars Micah Parsons (2024) and D.K. Metcalf (2023), but Kevin Hart holds the record for most MVP wins with four.

With celebrity matchups, legendary coaches, and an all-star concert lineup, the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2025 is set to be a must-watch event this Valentine’s Day!

Tuesday, February 4, 2025

