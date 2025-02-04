2025 Met Gala Dress Code Revealed: “Tailored for You” Embraces Black Sartorial Identity

The 2025 Met Gala has officially announced its dress code: “Tailored for You.” This menswear-focused theme aligns with the event’s exhibit, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” which explores Black sartorial identity and the rise of the Black dandy.

Co-chairs A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, and Lewis Hamilton, along with honorary chair LeBron James, also revealed the host committee for this year’s gala. It includes Usher, Doechii, André 3000, Janelle Monáe, Tyla, Simone Biles, Ayo Edebiri, Regina King, Angel Reese, and more.

Set for May 5 at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, the event marks the first time an all-Black male lineup will lead as co-chairs. Inspired by Monica L. Miller’s book, “Slaves to Fashion,” this year’s theme follows 2024’s “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” and its “Garden of Time” dress code.

As fashion’s biggest night approaches, attendees on Anna Wintour’s exclusive guest list are expected to deliver bold, tailored interpretations of Black style.