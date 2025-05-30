Muse Replace Kings Of Leon as Mad Cool 2025 Headliners for Exclusive Spanish Show

Muse have officially been announced as the new Thursday headliner for Mad Cool Festival 2025, replacing Kings Of Leon after frontman Caleb Followill was forced to undergo emergency surgery for a broken foot. The British trio will now top the bill on July 10 at Madrid’s Iberdrola Music venue in Villaverde—marking their only Spanish date this year.

Mad Cool organizers moved quickly to fill the sudden gap after Kings Of Leon cancelled their European and UK tour dates due to the “freak accident” suffered by Followill. Less than 24 hours later, Muse were confirmed as the Thursday headliners, returning to the festival after a standout performance in 2022.

Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolstenholme, and Dominic Howard are expected to deliver a high-energy, stadium-ready set packed with hits from across their catalog, including selections from Will of the People and earlier fan-favorites. They will join an already stacked Thursday lineup that includes Iggy Pop and Weezer, making their first Madrid appearance in two decades.

Mad Cool Festival 2025 will run from July 10–12, featuring a diverse lineup including Olivia Rodrigo, Nine Inch Nails, Alanis Morissette, Justice, Thirty Seconds To Mars, and more.

This exclusive Spanish show adds even more anticipation to Muse’s ongoing European tour and offers fans a rare chance to see the rock giants live in Madrid. With the quick replacement and such a powerful name stepping in, Mad Cool 2025 is shaping up to be one of the must-see festivals of the summer.

Stay with Hit-Channel.com for more from Madrid this July.