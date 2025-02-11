Muse’s Chris Wolstenholme Hints at 2026 Album Release

Muse bassist Chris Wolstenholme has revealed that the band is already thinking about their next album, with a potential release date set for 2026.

Muse’s Next Album in the Works

During a recent appearance on The Leona Graham Podcast, Wolstenholme confirmed that Muse is preparing to start work on new material in the coming months. While they are currently unsigned, he assured fans that a label deal will be in place before they release anything.

“We will [sign to a label], obviously. I think we’re gonna start work on the next record fairly soon.”

Muse’s last studio album, Will Of The People, was released in 2022. Since then, the band has taken a step back to reset and strategize their future direction.

“When you finish touring an album, and [when] the band has been around a bit longer, the gaps between albums get a little bit bigger. I don’t think we can be banging out new albums every two years like we used to.”

Timeline for Muse’s New Album

Wolstenholme hinted that writing sessions will begin within the next couple of months, but full-scale production won’t ramp up until next year.

“We’ve got a few gigs in June. Only a handful – that’s the only gigs we’re doing this year. I don’t think the idea is to do anything really serious until next year, so I would imagine that 2026 will be a new album, barring any disasters.”

Chris Wolstenholme’s New Project

Beyond his work with Muse, Wolstenholme recently launched a side project called Chromes and has already released two debut singles. While Muse’s next era is still taking shape, his solo venture gives fans fresh music to enjoy in the meantime.

With Muse gearing up for a new record and Wolstenholme’s Chromes project gaining traction, there’s plenty for fans to look forward to in the coming years.